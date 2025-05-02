Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

ATRA opened at $7.56 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $32.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.