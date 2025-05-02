Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 32,672 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CLSD opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.04.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
