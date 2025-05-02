Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,668 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 27,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 296,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $955.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

