Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 66,144 Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 66,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter valued at $2,161,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Innventure in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Innventure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Innventure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Innventure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Innventure Stock Down 4.8 %

INV opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06. Innventure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

About Innventure

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

