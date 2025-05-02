Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 127,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 109,397 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Price Performance

Inotiv stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.96. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure sold 73,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $281,216.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,181.44. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,439 shares of company stock worth $312,475. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

See Also

