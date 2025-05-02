Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FONAR were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FONR. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of FONAR by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 401,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in FONAR during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in FONAR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $12.30 on Friday. FONAR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

About FONAR

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

