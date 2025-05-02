Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GAN by 475.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 764,752 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

GAN Stock Performance

GAN stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. GAN Limited has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.90.

GAN Company Profile

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

