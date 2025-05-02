Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 255,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INUV shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of INUV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Inuvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

