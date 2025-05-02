Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bridger Aerospace Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 167.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 347.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BAER opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.07. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bridger Aerospace Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.