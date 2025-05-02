Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

