Geode Capital Management LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Context Therapeutics were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,689,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNTX opened at $0.86 on Friday. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.