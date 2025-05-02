Geode Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quince Therapeutics were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on QNCX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on Quince Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quince Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

