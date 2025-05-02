Geode Capital Management LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vacasa by 290.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 5,550.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 229,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $137.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.65 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

