Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 55,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $762.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.48. CureVac has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). CureVac had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Analysts expect that CureVac will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CureVac from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

