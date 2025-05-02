Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $3,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

