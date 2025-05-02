Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,214 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $128,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

