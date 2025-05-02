Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 264,382 Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ocean Power Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPTT opened at $0.43 on Friday. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ocean Power Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

