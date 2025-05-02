Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,447 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quartz Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

SND stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Smart Sand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

