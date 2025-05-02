Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genelux were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Genelux in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genelux by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

GNLX opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.36. Genelux Co. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

