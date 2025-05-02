Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $156.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,974,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,887,000 after acquiring an additional 101,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,458,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,708,000 after purchasing an additional 68,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 825,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,235.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 755,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

