Glencore (LON:GLEN) Trading Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 400 to GBX 380. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glencore traded as low as GBX 237.88 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 250.65 ($3.33). Approximately 114,973,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 47,658,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.90 ($3.51).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.38) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.24) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.38) to GBX 440 ($5.85) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 454 ($6.03).

In other Glencore news, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £151,000 ($200,611.13). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £11,650 ($15,477.61). Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $20,540,000 in the last ninety days. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of £37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 341.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Glencore’s payout ratio is -280.06%.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

