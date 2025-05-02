Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ALTY stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
