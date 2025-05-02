Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2,104,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.