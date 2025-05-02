Gold Stocks To Follow Now – April 30th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, CoStar Group, Cadence Design Systems, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 21,317,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,047,156. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. 6,882,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,376,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $311.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.83. 4,701,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 213.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.66. The stock had a trading volume of 989,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,472. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,918,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,813,301. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77.

