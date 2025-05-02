GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Short Interest Up 38.5% in April

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,369,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,302,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ BABX opened at $28.26 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

