Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Green Plains by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Green Plains stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.20. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

