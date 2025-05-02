Griffin Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for CDNS

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software maker will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $299.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.13 and a 200-day moving average of $282.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,840 shares of company stock worth $1,980,999 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

