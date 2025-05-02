Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Groupon Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Groupon

GRPN stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Groupon has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 855,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in Groupon by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 581,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

