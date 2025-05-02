Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 3323564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.
The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 180.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $22,639,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 184.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 69,257 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $13,942,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Trading Up 3.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
