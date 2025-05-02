Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hammerson to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
