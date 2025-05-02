Harmonic’s (HLIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,932.20. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nimrod Ben-Natan bought 7,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $75,077.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 347,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,241.05. This represents a 2.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 162,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Harmonic by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

