Hartree Partners LP Invests $6.51 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

