HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for CMPX FY2027 Earnings

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

CMPX has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $251.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 138.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 545,767 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Anderman purchased 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

