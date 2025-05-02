HC Wainwright Increases Earnings Estimates for Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rezolve AI in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Rezolve AI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RZLV opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Rezolve AI has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $12.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rezolve AI Company Profile
Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
