HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.05 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.26.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 96.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 119,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.