H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $88.89 and last traded at $89.81, with a volume of 340719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.62.

The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 185.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 352,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.74.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

