Head-To-Head Review: Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) versus Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nissan Motor 2 1 0 0 1.33

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53% Nissan Motor 0.85% 2.74% 0.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.37 -$742.00 million ($1.73) -1.08 Nissan Motor $87.87 billion 0.10 $2.94 billion $0.38 12.66

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Lotus Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

