Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 3472237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,125. The trade was a 3.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Herbalife by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,987,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,848 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,570,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 1,031,078 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after buying an additional 1,020,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,271,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,406,000 after acquiring an additional 785,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Herbalife by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,444,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 658,536 shares during the period.

Herbalife Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $671.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

