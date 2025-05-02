Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $127.25 and last traded at $129.14, with a volume of 2479749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.54.

The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Sunday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 106.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.