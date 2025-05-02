Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

