Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 169,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.11.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $237.22 million during the quarter.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

