Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,844.10. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $314,169.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,379,051.28. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 666,234 shares of company stock valued at $26,387,645. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

