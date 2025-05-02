HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

HIVE stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $299.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 692,799 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

