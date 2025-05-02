Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $149.00 and last traded at $148.25, with a volume of 339805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.58.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.