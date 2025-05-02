Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,352,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hut 8 by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hut 8 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 76,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $37,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

