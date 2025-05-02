iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,697 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 189,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in iCAD by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iCAD by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $93.59 million, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.78. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded iCAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Laidlaw reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

