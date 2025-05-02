Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,627 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 159,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Information Services Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ III opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of -54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on III. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

