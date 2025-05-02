InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. InMode traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1971005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

INMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 106.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 13,923.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). InMode had a net margin of 45.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

