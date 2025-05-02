InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. InMode traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1971005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
INMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.
Check Out Our Latest Report on InMode
Institutional Trading of InMode
InMode Stock Up 4.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.96.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). InMode had a net margin of 45.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InMode
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.