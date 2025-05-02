Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $5,209,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $2,546,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS NAPR opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

