Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 10,466.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOCT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31,733 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BOCT opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

