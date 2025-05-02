Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$305.00 at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$299.00 to C$305.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$295.09.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$304.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$273.79. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$218.58 and a one year high of C$307.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

